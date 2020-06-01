university-of-waterloo-researchers-using-social-media-to-predict-disease-outbreaks

Researchers at the University of Waterloo are using social media in an attempt to forecast when we may see future outbreaks of diseases like COVID-19 and measles.

Using simulations, researchers at the school developed a method that uses social media interactions to predict when an outbreak appears likely.

It considers how a series of small incidents, like people espousing anti-vaccine views, would grow to cause a larger, more important change, such as an outbreak of measles.

“It’s looking for signals that indicate a bout of vaccine hesitancy or vaccine refusal might be coming, based on characteristics of how people interact on Twitter,” Waterloo professor Chris Bauch told Global News through email.

He said their “hypothesis is that a bout of vaccine refusal would then lead to an outbreak.”

Bauch, who is the study’s lead researcher, says the method could be used by decision-makers to determine where we are most likely to have an outbreak.

“Once they’ve identified populations that are exhibiting these signals,

