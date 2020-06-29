NewsRegional

Update provided to PRRD Board on rural roads in North Peace

By Scott Brooks
Washboard along the Beryl Prairie Road, September 2018. North Peace Rural Roads Initiative

Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District received an update at a board meeting on Thursday, June 25, on the condition of rural roads in the North Peace.

Providing the update was Jackie Kjos, of North Peace Rural Roads Task Force, where she provided a presentation on projects and road conditions.

According to Kjos, the Task Force was able to get more pullouts built to accommodate large trucks and farm equipment.

The Task Force also held a community meeting with Area B Director Karen Goodings, in early 2019, to bring much-needed improvements to the Milligan-Peejay Road, which saw $4 million invested in pavement overlay.

Kjos says conditions on many rural roads are in poor shape and that the Task Force will continue to push for more funding from the Province for road repairs.

The presentation can be found on the Regional District’s Facebook page.

