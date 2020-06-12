Health

Vancouver’s NHL hub city plan: Quarantine for playoffs, no families and lots of testing

By Global News
Global News

A plan approved by B.C.’s top doctor ensures NHL teams would be in “bubbles” for the entire time they would be in Vancouver, should the city be selected as a “hub city” when professional hockey resumes.

The families of players would not be with the team, and extensive COVID-19 testing would occur multiple times a day.

According to Dr. Bonnie Henry the plan, which has not been released publicly, requires NHL players and officials to remain separated from the public for the entirety of playoffs.

Dr. Henry has signed off the plan, created by the Vancouver Canucks, and is asking the federal government to consider allowing a modification to the 14-day quarantine that would allow for players to stay isolated together in hotels, team buses and at arenas.

“Teams would have no contact with the public, no spectators and no families,” Dr. Henry said on Thursday.

“So it is the concept that I have said meets our criteria — teams that are in small pods of less than 50, that are in what we will call a household bubble. So it would be very similar to someone coming back to a household in B.C.”

The NHL has raised concerns about the mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering Canada from outside the country.

