Washouts experienced at Peace Island Park following heavy rain

By Scott Brooks
The Peace Island Park Causeway experienced a washout due to heavy rainfall on Monday, June 15. Source Facebook

Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – Due to the significant amounts of rain that was experienced the past couple of days across the region, parts of Peace Island Park has fallen victim to washouts.

According to the District of Taylor Chief Administrative Officer, Andrew Young, due to the heavy rain, the Peace Island Park causeway has been washed out.

Young says the water level was about five feet below the top of the causeway at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, but by the afternoon, it did not take long for the water to rise five feet over the causeway. About 70 metres of the causeway was washed out.

Since the causeway has been washed out, Young says about 30 or 40 campsites are now inaccessible and crews are now waiting for the weather to improve to make repairs to the causeway.

Further updates can be found on the Peace Island Park Facebook page.

