western-university-plans-for-30%-face-to-face-experience-for-fall,-increased-financial-aid

Western University students are starting to get a clearer picture of how their fall semester will look amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

University president Alan Shepard says he expects about 30 per cent of courses to have a face-to-face component. He also highlighted increases to financial aid for undergraduate and graduate students in an effort to make sure that “everybody who’s been admitted to Western has the opportunity to come to the university to study.”

“We’re really blessed with a beautiful campus… and it’s got a lot of space on it. What we’re planning is around 30 per cent of our courses will have a face-to-face component — whether that’s a lab, a seminar, a discussion section, the actual lecture. The other 70 per cent will be delivered virtually,” Shepard told Mike Stubbs on Thursday’s edition of London Live on Global News Radio 980 CFPL.

“We’ve actually asked for help from an architecture firm. Architects do a lot of space planning, obviously, and so we’ve asked an architectural firm to go room by room by room, really, across campus — they’re not physically on campus,

