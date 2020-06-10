when-life-gives-you-parkinson’s-podcast:-a-conversation-with-espn-founder-bill-rasmussen

On this episode of When Life Gives You Parkinson’s, I interviewed the founder of ESPN, Bill Rasmussen, who publicly announced his Parkinson’s in 2019.

Bill was diagnosed six years ago. He is still active and still travels around the country giving talks to students and business leaders. At first, he says, he tried to hide his symptoms during his speeches.

“My left hand is the one that has the biggest twitch, so to speak,” he said. “I thought I’d keep it behind the podium or this or that, and after one event, they sent me a tape and I looked, and that wasn’t very effective.

“And so at that point, I said: ‘You know what? This is a fact of life. It’s not anything to be embarrassed about. People catch cold, people break their leg, people knock their head up against a wall or whatever. And that’s OK, so why isn’t Parkinson’s OK?’”

The 87-year-old takes medication each day, strives to keep operating at the same level as before his Parkinson’s diagnosis and still wakes up each morning with a positive thought.

