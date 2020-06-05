Health

WHO recommends wearing masks in public, in updated guidelines

Avatar
By Global News
who-recommends-wearing-masks-in-public,-in-updated-guidelines

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Unemployment rate jumps to 11.1 percent in May

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C jumped to 11.1 percent in May.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

RCMP make arrest after counterfeit bills passed in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP has arrested, and Crown Counsel has approved...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

SPCA responds to multiple cases of cats being abandoned

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. SPCA is asking residents of the North Peace to stop...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The World Health Organization (WHO) updated its guidance on Friday to recommend that governments ask everyone to wear fabric face masks in public areas where there is a risk of transmission of COVID-19 to help reduce the spread of the pandemic disease.

In its new guidance, prompted by evidence from studies conducted in recent weeks, the WHO stressed that face masks were only one of a range of tools that can reduce the risk of viral transmission, and should not give a false sense of protection.

“We are advising governments to encourage that the general public wear a mask. And we specify a fabric mask – that is, a non-medical mask,” the WHO’s technical lead expert on COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, told Reuters in an interview.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Story continues below advertisement

“We have new research findings,” she added. “We have evidence now that if this is done properly it can provide a barrier … for potentially infectious droplets.”

2:22Coronavirus outbreak: Tam suggests indoor mask-use if physical distancing isn’t possible during hot weather

Coronavirus outbreak: Tam suggests indoor mask-use if physical distancing isn’t possible during hot weather

While some countries and U.S.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCoronavirus mutations don’t seem to be ‘dangerous,’ but other threats remain: experts
Next articleQuebec sees 50 new deaths as province works to keep coronavirus crisis at bay

More Articles Like This

New Brunswick to mandate face coverings in public buildings, reports no new COVID-19 cases

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, a day after reporting its first death related to the disease. That...
Read more

No new cases of coronavirus identified as more businesses in Nova Scotia reopen Friday

Health Global News - 0
Nova Scotia confirmed that there are no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, with the total number of confirmed cases remaining at...
Read more

Quebec sees 50 new deaths as province works to keep coronavirus crisis at bay

Health Global News - 0
Posted June 5, 2020 11:53 am Updated June 5, 2020 11:55 am Quebec continues to record the highest number of cases and deaths attributable to the...
Read more

Coronavirus mutations don’t seem to be ‘dangerous,’ but other threats remain: experts

Health Global News - 0
The novel coronavirus does not appear to be mutating in a dangerous way, according to experts studying the virus, the World Health Organization (WHO)...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv