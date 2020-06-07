Health

Will summer slow the coronavirus pandemic?

By Global News
Global News

Summer is just around the corner, bringing hot weather, humidity and hopefully, lots of sunshine.

And as we face the prospect of a pandemic summer, researchers have been digging into whether the nice weather might affect the spread of the novel coronavirus, and what that means for COVID-19 in Canada.

Unfortunately, they say, it’s unlikely that sunshine will make the virus go away.

There’s not really any evidence to show that hot weather hurts the virus, according to Dr. Peter Jüni, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Toronto and St. Michael’s Hospital.

Hot countries like Singapore and Brazil have also experienced outbreaks, to begin with.

In a paper that Jüni co-authored for the Canadian Medical Association Journal, a country’s latitude and temperature didn’t appear to have much to do with how easily the virus transmitted.

“Our data indicate, and I think this is strictly solid, that temperature does not play any role in the epidemic growth of COVID-19,” he said.

“It will not be contained through the weather.”

The researchers did find some link to humidity,

