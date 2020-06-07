will-summer-slow-the-coronavirus-pandemic?

Summer is just around the corner, bringing hot weather, humidity and hopefully, lots of sunshine.

And as we face the prospect of a pandemic summer, researchers have been digging into whether the nice weather might affect the spread of the novel coronavirus, and what that means for COVID-19 in Canada.

Unfortunately, they say, it’s unlikely that sunshine will make the virus go away.

There’s not really any evidence to show that hot weather hurts the virus, according to Dr. Peter Jüni, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Toronto and St. Michael’s Hospital.

Hot countries like Singapore and Brazil have also experienced outbreaks, to begin with.

In a paper that Jüni co-authored for the Canadian Medical Association Journal, a country’s latitude and temperature didn’t appear to have much to do with how easily the virus transmitted.

“Our data indicate, and I think this is strictly solid, that temperature does not play any role in the epidemic growth of COVID-19,” he said.

“It will not be contained through the weather.”

The researchers did find some link to humidity,

