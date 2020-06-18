NewsRegional

Winnipeg Airport Services Corporation to oversee management at Dawson Creek Airport

By Scott Brooks
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The City of Dawson Creek has announced that it is partnering with Winnipeg Airport Services...
Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The City of Dawson Creek has announced that it is partnering with Winnipeg Airport Services Corporation to provide airport management services for the
next three years at Dawson Creek Regional Airport.

Back in 2019, Winnipeg Airport Services signed a one-year agreement with the City for the
company to begin overseeing and managing the airport.

According to Winnipeg Airport Services, this new contract represents a three-year
extension of the company’s services to help refine practices and deliver innovative solutions to enhance the overall operation of the airport.

Dawson Creek Mayor, Dale Bumstead, says the City looks forward to this partnership as it will help bring the airport to its full potential.

“The City of Dawson Creek welcomes this partnership agreement with WASCO to help the airport reach its full potential and best serve our community. We look forward to seeing what the next three years will bring under WASCO’s leadership to help YDQ flourish for the benefit of the entire Peace River Region.”

Dawson Creek is one of three Canadian airports to receive airport management services on behalf of Winnipeg Airport Services.

