Women’s Resource Society to offer CRA tax filing service

By Laura Briggs

Women's Resource Society to offer CRA tax filing service

Summer to start off slowly in Fort St John, according to Summer Forecast

PRRD discusses support for resource industries

Laura Briggs

Fort St. John, B.C.- The Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society is doing a CRA Income Tax filing service.

To qualify, earnings must be $36,000 or under per family, can not be self-employed, or filing business or investment returns.

An appointment must be made and you are being asked to bring photo I.D., your T4, or T5007 with you.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The filing is done online for the 2019 tax year only and your documents are immediately returned to you.

To book an appointment, you can contact the Women’s Resource Society at 250-787-1121.

When an appointment has been made, you are being asked to arrive at the exact time.

For more information, you can visit the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society Facebook page.

