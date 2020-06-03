NewsRegional

WorkSafeBC investigating work-related death in Dawson Creek

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – WorkSafeBC says it is investigating a work-related death in Dawson Creek.

According to Ivy Yuen, of WorkSafeBC, WorkSafeBC was notified on Tuesday afternoon, June 2, about a serious workplace incident that took place in Dawson Creek.

Yuen says WorkSafeBC is currently investigating the incident, adding that the primary purpose of the investigation is to identify the cause of the incident, including any contributing factors so that similar incidents can be prevented from happening in the future.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to local media, the fatality was said to have taken place at a construction site on 15th Street in Dawson Creek.

Only preliminary information is available at this time and WorkSafeBC says it is not able to discuss any details about this incident while the investigation is underway.

