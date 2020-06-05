World Fair to take place virtually this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- The World Fair will be happening virtually this Saturday, June 6, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ted Sloan will be the virtual host and will be going to each virtual “booth” to ask questions.

There will be someone from Pakistan, Thailand, China and more, to teach Sloan, and you, something about their country.

While on ‘Moose Talks’ this morning, Sloan stated he was honoured to be a part of the World Fair and says that there are so many amazing people in Fort St. John to celebrate.

The World Fair is a way to bring together people that are new to Fort St. John and to get the City educated on new Canadians.

You can watch it all unfold tomorrow, Saturday, June 6th at 3:00 p.m. on Facebook.

The full episode of ‘Moose Talks’ can be watched below.