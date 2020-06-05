News

World Fair to take place virtually this Saturday

Avatar
By Laura Briggs

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

One new COVID-19 case confirmed in BC, no current active cases in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,632,...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

World Fair to take place virtually this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- The World Fair will be happening virtually this Saturday, June 6, due to the COVID-19...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek Fire Fighters respond to structure fire early Friday morning

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire. According to Dawson...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- The World Fair will be happening virtually this Saturday, June 6, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ted Sloan will be the virtual host and will be going to each virtual “booth” to ask questions.

There will be someone from Pakistan, Thailand, China and more, to teach Sloan, and you, something about their country.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

While on ‘Moose Talks’ this morning, Sloan stated he was honoured to be a part of the World Fair and says that there are so many amazing people in Fort St. John to celebrate.

The World Fair is a way to bring together people that are new to Fort St. John and to get the City educated on new Canadians.

You can watch it all unfold tomorrow, Saturday, June 6th at 3:00 p.m. on Facebook.

The full episode of ‘Moose Talks’ can be watched below.

Moose Talks – Racism in FSJ and the World Fair

Posted by 100.1 Moose FM on Friday, 5 June 2020

Previous articleDawson Creek Fire Fighters respond to structure fire early Friday morning
Next articleOne new COVID-19 case confirmed in BC, no current active cases in Northern Health Region

More Articles Like This

One new COVID-19 case confirmed in BC, no current active cases in Northern Health Region

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,632, as released by Health Officials...
Read more

Dawson Creek Fire Fighters respond to structure fire early Friday morning

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire. According to Dawson Creek Fire Chief, Bob Fulton,...
Read more

Crown, company drop charges against LNG pipeline opponents in B.C.

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — Criminal and civil contempt of court charges have been dropped against those who were arrested in February for violating an injunction while fighting the construction of...
Read more

No active cases of COVID-19 in the County of Grande Prairie, City has 11 active cases

Health Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Alberta Health Services is reporting no active cases of COVID-19 in the County of Grande Prairie, as of Friday...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv