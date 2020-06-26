NewsRegional

X-Ray machine being replaced this summer in Chetwynd

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

X-Ray machine being replaced this summer in Chetwynd

CHETWYND, B.C. - The X-Ray machine at Chetwynd Hospital is being replaced this summer with a new machine. According to...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Property Taxes due July 2 for Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It's that time of year again when property taxes for residents of...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Jay Hill discusses Wexit on Moose Talks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Jay Hill, former Conservative MP for Prince George and Peace River, was...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

CHETWYND, B.C. – The X-Ray machine at Chetwynd Hospital is being replaced this summer with a new machine.

According to Northern Health, this project will involve the renovation of the existing physical space and electrical systems, the removal of the old machine, and the installation of a new one.

Northern Health says the new system will produce higher-quality images more quickly and will allow X-ray technicians to perform an expanded array of tests in Chetwynd.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Beginning on June 29, people with outpatient X-ray requests or appointments that are not already booked will need to travel elsewhere to receive those services, until mid-September when the new machine is expected to be up and running.

The closest facilities for booking these appointments are Hudson’s Hope and Dawson Creek.

Further information can be found on Northern Health’s Facebook page.

Previous articleProperty Taxes due July 2 for Fort St. John

More Articles Like This

Property Taxes due July 2 for Fort St. John

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It's that time of year again when property taxes for residents of Fort St. John are due....
Read more

Jay Hill discusses Wexit on Moose Talks

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Jay Hill, former Conservative MP for Prince George and Peace River, was on Moose Talks Friday morning...
Read more

The Province is supporting communities with emergency preparedness funding

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Over one hundred local governments and First Nation communities are approved to receive their part of $4.2 million in...
Read more

Efforts by B.C. First Nations to keep COVID-19 rates low are working, says health officials

Local Journalism Initiative Rebecca Dyok The Williams Lake Tribune - Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - 0
Difficult and painful sacrifices have paid off by B.C. First Nations communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released Friday (June...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv