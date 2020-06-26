X-Ray machine being replaced this summer in Chetwynd

CHETWYND, B.C. – The X-Ray machine at Chetwynd Hospital is being replaced this summer with a new machine.

According to Northern Health, this project will involve the renovation of the existing physical space and electrical systems, the removal of the old machine, and the installation of a new one.

Northern Health says the new system will produce higher-quality images more quickly and will allow X-ray technicians to perform an expanded array of tests in Chetwynd.

Beginning on June 29, people with outpatient X-ray requests or appointments that are not already booked will need to travel elsewhere to receive those services, until mid-September when the new machine is expected to be up and running.

The closest facilities for booking these appointments are Hudson’s Hope and Dawson Creek.

Further information can be found on Northern Health’s Facebook page.