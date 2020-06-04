ymca-and-city-of-london-partner-to-provide-downtown-hygiene-facilities

The City of London and the YMCA of Southwestern Ontario are offering a “safe, clean and welcoming environment for those in need of supplies and temporary relief from the elements.”

The YMCA’s Centre Branch at 382 Waterloo Street has had over 50 visitors since it opened its doors on Tues., May 26.

The city says it and the YMCA are “following health unit sanitation guidelines in order to provide shower services, access to sanitizing supplies as well as water and snacks to those experiencing homelessness and other challenges during the pandemic.”

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Those accessing the services are subject to COVID-19 screening.

Speaking on London Live with Mike Stubbs on Fri., May 29, YMCA of Southwestern Ontario CEO Andrew Lockie says the initiative is in line with the original purpose behind the Y.

Story continues below advertisement

“Talking about getting back to roots, you are so right about that. The YMCA has been around for over 160 years and we’ve really evolved and changed with the times,” Lockie said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“This pandemic hit us hard and fast,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS