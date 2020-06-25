NewsRegional

Yukon to ease border restrictions to BC and NWT starting July 1

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Government of Yukon has announced that border controls into the Territory will be eased.

According to the Territory, starting July 1, residents of British Columbia and Yukon will be allowed to travel back and forth without the need to self-isolate for 14 days.

Also on July 1, residents of the Northwest Territories and Nunavut will be allowed to enter Yukon without needing to self-isolate for 14 days, as long as they travel directly to Yukon from one of the territories or through B.C.

Officials say the decision to ease border restrictions was made based on careful risk assessments and confidence in the Territory’s health care capacity and ability to contact trace if new cases arrive in Yukon.

A total of 11 cases were confirmed in the Territory and no new cases were reported since April 20.

