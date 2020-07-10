10 workers in self-isolation at Site C, total of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains at one

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The total number of workers in self-isolation, at Site C, is down to 10 when compared to 13 on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, B.C. Hydro still reports only one confirmed case of the virus at the Project, which was first confirmed on Friday, July 17.

Northern Health has conducted contact tracing and as a result, workers are in an isolation dormitory, separate from the other workers.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

B.C. Hydro says it is continuing to follow the Ministry of Health guidelines, which requires that anyone showing any respiratory symptoms must isolate no matter how mild they may be.

The total number of workers in camp sits at 1,373.

Further updates on COVID-19 can be found on the Site C Project website.