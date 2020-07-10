HealthNewsSite C

10 workers in self-isolation at Site C, total of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains at one

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
A photo of the powerhouse at the Site C dam in the Spring of 2019 - B.C. Hydro

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province to increase “dooring” fines to help better protect cyclists

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government is announcing that it will be introducing an increase in fines for "dooring",...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province invests an additional $4.4 million in health education and training for post-secondary students

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced it is providing more than $4.4 million in additional funding for health...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Council looking to ask CN to stop whistle blowing at public grade crossings, following noise complaints

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Recently, the City of Fort St. John has been receiving many complaints, from residents,...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The total number of workers in self-isolation, at Site C, is down to 10 when compared to 13 on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, B.C. Hydro still reports only one confirmed case of the virus at the Project, which was first confirmed on Friday, July 17.

Northern Health has conducted contact tracing and as a result, workers are in an isolation dormitory, separate from the other workers.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

B.C. Hydro says it is continuing to follow the Ministry of Health guidelines, which requires that anyone showing any respiratory symptoms must isolate no matter how mild they may be.

The total number of workers in camp sits at 1,373.

Further updates on COVID-19 can be found on the Site C Project website.

Previous articleGrande Prairie RCMP Drug Unit seize drugs and weapon after search warrants
Next articleCouncil looking to ask CN to stop whistle blowing at public grade crossings, following noise complaints

More Articles Like This

Province to increase “dooring” fines to help better protect cyclists

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government is announcing that it will be introducing an increase in fines for "dooring", as a way to better...
Read more

Province invests an additional $4.4 million in health education and training for post-secondary students

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced it is providing more than $4.4 million in additional funding for health education and training for post-secondary...
Read more

Council looking to ask CN to stop whistle blowing at public grade crossings, following noise complaints

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Recently, the City of Fort St. John has been receiving many complaints, from residents, about the high volume of...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP Drug Unit seize drugs and weapon after search warrants

News Laura Briggs - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB - Two males and one youth have been arrested in relation to seized drugs and weapons following a...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv