NewsRegionalSite C

10 workers still remain in self-isolation at Site C

Avatar
By Laura Briggs
A view of Site C along the Peace River. Source BC Hydro

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Booster Juice at Pomeroy Sport Centre not renewing its lease

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 10-year lease for Booster Juice at the Pomeroy Sport Centre (PSC)...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Jake Gardner rounds out top five at PBR Built Ford Tough Invitational

LETHBRIDGE, A.B. - At the first fan-attended professional sporting event in Canada since the shutdown due to COVID-19, Fort...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

10 workers still remain in self-isolation at Site C

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The number of Site C workers in self-isolation remains at 10.
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The number of Site C workers in self-isolation remains at 10.

As of Friday, July 24, B.C. Hydro has reported that there is still only one confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Site C Project, confirmed on July 17.

Northern Health conducted contact tracing, which resulted in additional people in self-isolation, at a separate dormitory located at the camp.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Hydro is continuing to follow the Ministry of Health guidelines, which requires anyone showing any respiratory symptoms to isolate no matter how mild they may be.

Symptoms can include sneezing, sore throat, muscle aches, headaches, cough, fever, or difficulty breathing.

There are 1,394 people at the camp as of Friday morning.

You can stay up to date on the Site C case on the B.C. Hydro website.

Previous articleUPDATED – Fort St. John RCMP searching for Stephanie Apsassin
Next articleJake Gardner rounds out top five at PBR Built Ford Tough Invitational

More Articles Like This

Booster Juice at Pomeroy Sport Centre not renewing its lease

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 10-year lease for Booster Juice at the Pomeroy Sport Centre (PSC) is expiring and the company...
Read more

Jake Gardner rounds out top five at PBR Built Ford Tough Invitational

News Scott Brooks - 0
LETHBRIDGE, A.B. - At the first fan-attended professional sporting event in Canada since the shutdown due to COVID-19, Fort St. John rider Jake Gardner...
Read more

UPDATED – Fort St. John RCMP searching for Stephanie Apsassin

News Adam Reaburn - 0
UPDATE - As of 10:45 a.m. the RCMP has confirmed Stephanie has been located. FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -...
Read more

New evacuation alert issued previous one cancelled for Old Fort

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has issued a new evacuation alert and cancelled an old alert for the community...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv