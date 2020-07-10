10 workers still remain in self-isolation at Site C

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The number of Site C workers in self-isolation remains at 10.

As of Friday, July 24, B.C. Hydro has reported that there is still only one confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Site C Project, confirmed on July 17.

Northern Health conducted contact tracing, which resulted in additional people in self-isolation, at a separate dormitory located at the camp.

Hydro is continuing to follow the Ministry of Health guidelines, which requires anyone showing any respiratory symptoms to isolate no matter how mild they may be.

Symptoms can include sneezing, sore throat, muscle aches, headaches, cough, fever, or difficulty breathing.

There are 1,394 people at the camp as of Friday morning.

You can stay up to date on the Site C case on the B.C. Hydro website.