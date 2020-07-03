$10,000 awarded to Dawson Creek Choral Society, applications for funding still open

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Northeast Regional Community Foundation has announced it has awarded $10,000 in funding to the Dawson Creek Choral Society.
The $10,000 in funding from the Emergency Community Support Fund, which is funded by the Government of Canada.
The ECSF is a $350 million fund that is being implemented with Community Foundations of Canada, the Canadian Red Cross, and United Way Centraide Canada, in partnership with local foundations across the country.
Community Interviews with Moose FM
Its goal is to provide support to charities and non-profit organizations serving vulnerable Canadians.
Eligible organizations from Dawson Creek, Pouce Coupe, Hudson’s Hope, Taylor, Chetwynd and Tumbler Ridge can still apply for grants of up to $40,000 until July 27.
The Northeast Regional Community Foundation is reviewing and awarding funding on a weekly basis to support projects that help ensure no one is left behind in COVID-19 recovery measures.