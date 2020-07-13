HealthNewsRegional

13 new COVID-19 cases in BC, 14 days of self-isolation still mandatory

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry Photograph By GOVERNMENT OF BC

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

13 new COVID-19 cases in BC, 14 days of self-isolation still mandatory

VICTORIA, B.C. – 13 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,947,...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Construction of a temporary road into the Old Fort could start this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Construction of a temporary road into the Old Fort could start as...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

No major evacuations expected due to flooding, Old Fort to be monitored

VICTORIA, B.C. - Stan Bates, executive director of operations for Emergency Management B.C., says he is not anticipating any...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – 13 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,947, as announced on Friday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, six cases previously reported have removed from the total, as they were identified as residents of another province and will be reported in their home province.

Henry says there are 162 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,608 people who tested positive have since recovered.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Total cases in Northern Health remains at 65.

As for cases in hospital across the province, there are currently 19, with two of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count remains at 177.

Henry says they continue to remind anyone coming to B.C. from outside of Canada that federal quarantine orders require you to complete a self-isolation plan and self-isolate for 14 days prior to interacting with others.

Previous articleConstruction of a temporary road into the Old Fort could start this weekend

More Articles Like This

Construction of a temporary road into the Old Fort could start this weekend

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Construction of a temporary road into the Old Fort could start as soon as this weekend.
Read more

No major evacuations expected due to flooding, Old Fort to be monitored

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Stan Bates, executive director of operations for Emergency Management B.C., says he is not anticipating any major evacuations due to any...
Read more

Fort St John RCMP Detachment front counter to reopen Monday

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With COVID-19 restrictions lightening, the Fort St. John RCMP detachment will be reopening the front counter for service starting...
Read more

MLA Davies says the Province should share information about Old Fort Landslide

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Dan Davies, MLA for Peace River North, says it's inappropriate that the Province isn't sharing information about...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv