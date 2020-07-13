13 new COVID-19 cases in BC, 14 days of self-isolation still mandatory

VICTORIA, B.C. – 13 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,947, as announced on Friday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, six cases previously reported have removed from the total, as they were identified as residents of another province and will be reported in their home province.

Henry says there are 162 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,608 people who tested positive have since recovered.

Total cases in Northern Health remains at 65.

As for cases in hospital across the province, there are currently 19, with two of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count remains at 177.

Henry says they continue to remind anyone coming to B.C. from outside of Canada that federal quarantine orders require you to complete a self-isolation plan and self-isolate for 14 days prior to interacting with others.