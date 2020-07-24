2020 Peace Region Community to Community Motorcycle Poker Ride set for August 15

CHETWYND, B.C. – The date for the 2020 Peace Region Community to Community Motorcycle Poker Ride has been set for Saturday, August 15.

Hosted this year by the Chetwynd Visitor Centre, the Poker Ride is a fundraiser event where riders will travel to checkpoints around the Peace Region, which includes checkpoints in Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Fort St. John, Hudson’s Hope, and Tumbler Ridge.

Registration for the event will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Chetwynd Visitor Centre, with the Poker Ride starting at 9:00 a.m.

The cost to register for the Poker Ride is $35.00 per hand, with 50 percent of the proceeds going to the top hand while the other 50 percent will go towards a local non-profit organization.

For more information and to register, you can call the Chetwynd Visitor Centre at 250-788-1943.