2020 Petron Communications Peace Country Open taking place July 11 and 12

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2020 Petron Communications Peace Country Open is scheduled to take place on July 11 and 12 at Lake Point Golf and Country Club.

According to organizers, the Peace Country Open is a two-day, 36 hole strokeplay tournament, held at Lakepoint Golf & Country Club.

As one of the longest-running tournaments in Northern B.C., the Peace Country Open attracts golfers from all over the Peace Region for a weekend of competition and fun.

The Open will include 36 holes of golf, meals, prizes, games, and a horserace.

The cost to enter for the Open is $100 for members and $150 for non-members.

For more information and to sign up for the 2020 Petron Communications Peace Country Open, you can call the Lake Point Pro Shop at 250-785-5566 ext. 1.