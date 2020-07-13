2020 Petron Communications Peace Country Open winners

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2020 Petron Communications Peace Country Open took place on July 11 and 12 at the Lake Point Golf and Country Club.

The Open was a two-day, 36 hole tournament and is one of the longest-running tournaments in Northern B.C.

Winners this year are as follows:

Men’s Championship Flight: Travis Eggers

Men’s First Flight: Raul Periera

Seniors: Len Holland

Ladies: Brenda Sandboe





Winners from left to right: Travis Eggers, Brenda Sandboe, and Len Holland

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Lake Point Golf and Country Club want to send a big thank you to the players and to the sponsors and look forward to next year’s event.