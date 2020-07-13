Sports

2020 Petron Communications Peace Country Open winners

By Laura Briggs
Lake Point Golf Club and Country Club. Source Facebook

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2020 Petron Communications Peace Country Open took place on July 11 and 12 at the Lake Point Golf and Country Club.

The Open was a two-day, 36 hole tournament and is one of the longest-running tournaments in Northern B.C.

Winners this year are as follows:

  • Men’s Championship Flight: Travis Eggers
  • Men’s First Flight: Raul Periera
  • Seniors: Len Holland
  • Ladies: Brenda Sandboe
Winners from left to right: Travis Eggers, Brenda Sandboe, and Len Holland
Lake Point Golf and Country Club want to send a big thank you to the players and to the sponsors and look forward to next year’s event.

