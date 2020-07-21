HealthNews

21 cases of COVID-19 reported in B.C.

Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburn
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry Photograph By GOVERNMENT OF BC

VICTORIA, B.C. – Another 21 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in B.C., with no active cases in Northern B.C.

The 21 new cases also include three epi-linked cases for a provincial total of 3,170. Epi-linked means that public health investigations have shown that cases meet the case definition for COVID-19, but the patient may not have been tested for several reasons.

A total of 2,789 people have recovered in B.C., and 189 passed away from COVID-19. There are 192 active cases in B.C. with 15 people in hospital and three in ICU.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Dr. Henry believes there are as many as eight times more infections than reported cases. Officials say a number of people were not able to be tested during the early days of the pandemic in March.

The BC CDC believes that as many as 16,500 people have been infected in B.C. Dr. Henry went onto say even with those estimates we have flattened the curve in B.C., “We have been very effective in flattening the curve. Fewer than 1 in 100 people have been infected as of May.”

