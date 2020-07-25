HealthNewsRegional

25 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in BC, one new death added

By Scott Brooks
B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

Health

Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – 25 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 3,053, as announced on Friday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 187 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,679 people who tested positive have since recovered.

Total cases in Northern Health remains at 65.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

As for cases in hospital across the province, there are currently 16, with five of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count now sits at 187.

Henry says as we continue through summer, simple steps will help us to keep COVID-19 low and slow in British Columbia, which includes avoiding closed spaces and large crowds.

“As we continue through summer, simple steps will help us to keep COVID-19 low and slow in British Columbia. When spending more time with friends and family, whether that is close to home or on vacation elsewhere in the province, we remind all British Columbians to avoid closed spaces, crowds and close contact with others.”

Henry adds that the actions you take every day can make a difference and will help to protect all of us from the virus.

