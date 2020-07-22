HealthNewsRegional

34 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed, new amendments being made to restaurant and bar health orders

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Must Read

Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Rescued bear cub doing well

Hudson’s Hope RCMP say a black bear cub rescued during an investigation and arrest in June is...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Kelt to sell B.C. Montney assets to ConocoPhillips for $510 million

CALGARY — Kelt Exploration Ltd. says it is selling assets in B.C. that account for almost half of its...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

34 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed, new amendments being made to restaurant and bar health orders

VICTORIA, B.C. – 34 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 3,362,...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – 34 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 3,362, as announced on Wednesday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 285 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,888 people who tested positive have since recovered.

Total cases in Northern Health remains at 69.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

As for cases in hospital across the province, there are currently 17, with three of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count still sits at 189.

Since it has been the fourth time in five days that 30 or more cases have been reported in 24 hours, Henry says amendments are being made to the public health order on bars and restaurants.

Under the new rules, all patrons must be seated, there can be no liquor self-service, no dance floors, and establishments must take new steps to reduce lineups and choke points.

The Province also announced it would be extending the State of Emergency until August 4.

Previous articleProvince bolsters COVID-19 support for local governments, transit
Next articleKelt to sell B.C. Montney assets to ConocoPhillips for $510 million

More Articles Like This

Rescued bear cub doing well

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
Hudson’s Hope RCMP say a black bear cub rescued during an investigation and arrest in June is thriving at the Northern Light...
Read more

Kelt to sell B.C. Montney assets to ConocoPhillips for $510 million

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Kelt Exploration Ltd. says it is selling assets in B.C. that account for almost half of its oil and gas production for...
Read more

Province bolsters COVID-19 support for local governments, transit

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced it is earmarking up to $1 billion of additional spending targeted to address COVID-19 impacts and restart...
Read more

B.C. would welcome talks with feds over basic income guarantee

Local Journalism Initiative Carl Meyer, Local Journalism Initiative, National Observer - 0
British Columbia would welcome consultations with the federal government on the issue of basic income, says the province's social development and poverty...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv