34 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed, new amendments being made to restaurant and bar health orders

VICTORIA, B.C. – 34 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 3,362, as announced on Wednesday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 285 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,888 people who tested positive have since recovered.

Total cases in Northern Health remains at 69.

As for cases in hospital across the province, there are currently 17, with three of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count still sits at 189.

Since it has been the fourth time in five days that 30 or more cases have been reported in 24 hours, Henry says amendments are being made to the public health order on bars and restaurants.

Under the new rules, all patrons must be seated, there can be no liquor self-service, no dance floors, and establishments must take new steps to reduce lineups and choke points.

The Province also announced it would be extending the State of Emergency until August 4.