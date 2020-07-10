92a Street to be closed for sewer upgrades starting Monday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Starting Monday, July 13, 92a Street will be closed between the Alaska Highway and 89 Avenue.

According to the City, this closure is for construction on the final phase of upgrades to the storm sewer system in the Mathew’s Park area.

City staff say this is the last major component of the Stormwater Master Plan and will also include rebuilding the road and improvements to sidewalks, trails and street lighting.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

87 Avenue will remain open for east or west-bound traffic, however, highway access will be unavailable.

As always, drivers are being reminded to follow the instruction of flaggers and any construction signage, and reduce speed to keep workers safe.

Further updates on construction progress can be found on the City’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.