FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A flood watch has been issued for rivers in Northeast B.C.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre issued a flood watch for rivers in the B.C. Peace and the rest of Northeast B.C.

Significant rainfall has fallen over the past 48 hours across the B.C. Interior and North-east. Over the past two days, rainfall amounts have been in the 30-80 mm range in the Peace and Northeast.

Additional rainfall is expected through Thursday and into Friday, with further unsettled weather in the long-term forecast. River levels are rising rapidly in headwater areas and are expected to see a continued rapid rise with larger rivers rising into Friday or the weekend.

Given the rainfall observed (and minor contribution of further rain forecast), significant rises in river levels are expected, with risks of flooding in many areas.

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.