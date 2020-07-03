NewsRegional

A view of the Peace River Valley near Bear Flats as seen from the air. Photo by Chris Newton

Water Taxi Service suspended to residents affected by Old Fort Landslide

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The water taxi service being provided to the residents of Old Fort has been...
Premier says American's must not stop in B.C.

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Premier John Horgan is concerned about reports that American travellers headed to Alaska are...
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A flood watch has been issued for rivers in Northeast B.C.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre issued a flood watch for rivers in the B.C. Peace and the rest of Northeast B.C.

Significant rainfall has fallen over the past 48 hours across the B.C. Interior and North-east. Over the past two days, rainfall amounts have been in the 30-80 mm range in the Peace and Northeast.

Additional rainfall is expected through Thursday and into Friday, with further unsettled weather in the long-term forecast. River levels are rising rapidly in headwater areas and are expected to see a continued rapid rise with larger rivers rising into Friday or the weekend.

Given the rainfall observed (and minor contribution of further rain forecast), significant rises in river levels are expected, with risks of flooding in many areas.

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.

