Adaura Cayford passes away following courageous battle with inoperable brain tumour

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The family of Adaura Cayford has announced her passing after a courageous battle with an inoperable brain tumour.

According to a Facebook post made by her mother, Isabelle Cayford, Adaura passed away peacefully as she was surrounded by loved ones at 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday evening, July 1.

In August of 2019, Aduara was airlifted to Vancouver’s B.C. Children’s Hospital with an inoperable brain tumour.

A GoFundMe account had been set up to help aid the family during their difficult time which had raised over $40,000 in support of Audaura and her family.

Many community events were also held to support the family.

Prior to her diagnosis, Adaura was an avid soccer player and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

Adaura Cayford was 10-years-old.

