After flash flooding more rain expected

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With flooded basements, flash floods, washed-out roads and a landslide, more rain is expected Friday across the B.C. Peace.

The B.C. Peace could see another 20 to 40 mm of rain on Friday into Saturday. The storm will cover most of Northeast B.C. from the Peace to Muncho Lake. See the full weather warning below.

Thursday night’s heavy rain caused flash floods in Fort St. John and caused several basements to flood in the community.























Photos shared with Energeticcity.ca of the flash flood in Fort St. John Thursday July 2, 2020.

Roads in Fort St. John are back to normal now, but highways are still being affected by recent storms.

Highway 52 N is closed between Brassey Road and Bearhole Lake Road due to a washout. The only detour is using Highway 29S or Highway 52E.

On the Cecil Lake Road, the hill is sliding onto the road between the 251 Road and the Rose Prairie Road.

List of roads affected by flooding

Highway 97 Highway 97. Flooding between 261 Rd and Braden Rd (34 km south of Dawson Creek). Drive slow and watch for traffic control persons. Last updated Fri Jul 3 at 1:08 AM MST. (DBC-20017) [View on map] 2020-07-03 1:08 AM

Other Roads 6 Sweetwater. Washout between 239 W Miller and 235A Hanson 19 km north of Dawson Creek. Road closed. Last updated Fri Jul 3 at 1:07 AM MST. (DBC-19442) [View on map] 2020-07-03 1:07 AM

Other Roads 216 Fraser. Washout between 243 and 241 18 km north of Dawson Creek. Road closed. Last updated Fri Jul 3 at 1:07 AM MST. (DBC-19451) [View on map] 2020-07-03 1:07 AM

Other Roads 237 Semple. Flooding between 97S and 212. Single lane alternating traffic. Last updated Thu Jul 2 at 4:03 PM MST. (DBC-20018) [View on map] 2020-07-02 4:03 PM

Other Roads 255 Shaffer. Flooding between 97S and 208. Road closed. Last updated Fri Jul 3 at 1:07 AM MST. (DBC-20019) [View on map] 2020-07-03 1:07 AM

Other Roads 202 Nelson. Flooding between 52N and 245 Spence. Single lane alternating traffic. Last updated Fri Jul 3 at 1:06 AM MST. (DBC-20020) [View on map] 2020-07-03 1:06 AM

Other Roads 210 Resbeck. Flooding between DGR and 223. Drive with Caution. Last updated Fri Jul 3 at 1:07 AM MST. (DBC-20034) [View on map] 2020-07-03 1:07 AM

Other Roads 13 uppercutbank. Washout between 235 and 195. Road closed. Last updated Fri Jul 3 at 1:06 AM MST. (DBC-20038) [View on map] 2020-07-03 1:06 AM

Other Roads 11 Kelly Lake. Flooding between 52E and 11 Kelly Lake. Road closed. Last updated Fri Jul 3 at 6:40 AM MST. (DBC-20045) [View on map] 2020-07-03 6:40 AM

Weather Warning

4:48 AM PDT Friday 03 July 2020

Rainfall warning in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River

B.C. South Peace River

A long episode of rain, at times heavy, continues.

A further 20 to 40 mm of rain is expected to fall today and tonight over the B.C. Peace River, Fort Nelson, and Muncho Lake Park – Stone Mountain Park regions.

A persistent low pressure system over Alberta has led to several days of heavy rain over the B.C. Peace River, Fort Nelson, and Muncho Lake Park- Stone Mountain Park regions. So far in this rain event 40 to 80 mm of rain has fallen over the region since Wednesday morning.

After a brief break in the rain yesterday afternoon, widespread showers have redeveloped over the region overnight. The showers are expected to continue through tonight and ease on Saturday as the low pressure system weakens.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.