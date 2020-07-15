News

Aid for energy heavily weighted towards fossil fuels in COVID-19 response

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
aid-for-energy-heavily-weighted-towards-fossil-fuels-in-covid-19-response

Must Read

NewsCanadian Press - 0

Aid for energy heavily weighted towards fossil fuels in COVID-19 response

OTTAWA — Federal energy and environment officials were warned in late April that Canada's clean-tech sector was in danger as COVID-19 knocked...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Business Roundtable taking place on July 16th

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a round-table...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Peace River Regional District completing a housing needs assessment

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District, the District of Chetwynd, the City of Dawson...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Federal energy and environment officials were warned in late April that Canada’s clean-tech sector was in danger as COVID-19 knocked the bottom out of the industry.

Three months later, a new policy tracker on energy investments made by G20 countries shows Ottawa and the provinces have put very little on the table to help clean-tech companies directly, while targeting fossil-fuel producers with more than $16 billion in aid.

Documents prepared for Natural Resources Canada deputy minister Christyne Tremblay ahead of an April 20 meeting, and obtained through an access to information request, say a recent survey showed revenues and jobs in the clean tech sector were both expected to fall more than 50 per cent this year.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

With investments in research and development for clean tech disappearing rapidly, the documents say the industry warned it was facing a possible “extinction-level event.”

The oil industry is also badly hurt by the pandemic, with global demand down drastically and oil prices falling to record lows in April.

This week, a new energy policy tracker released by a consortium of international environment organizations shows in Canada, of more than $16.3 billion invested by provincial and federal governments in the energy sector this year, $223 million has been earmarked for clean technology.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Previous articleBusiness Roundtable taking place on July 16th

More Articles Like This

Business Roundtable taking place on July 16th

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a round-table discussion with Sue Kenny on...
Read more

Peace River Regional District completing a housing needs assessment

News Laura Briggs - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District, the District of Chetwynd, the City of Dawson Creek, the District of Hudson's...
Read more

PRRD reviews grant writing services

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
The Peace River Regional District board is investigating whether to bring its contracted grant writing service in house. Directors...
Read more

Alberta Peace continues to see new COVID-19 cases

News Adam Reaburn - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - While cases of COVID-19 remain steady in Northern B.C.; the Alberta Peace reported seven new cases on Tuesday.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv