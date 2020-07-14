Alberta Peace continues to see new COVID-19 cases

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – While cases of COVID-19 remain steady in Northern B.C.; the Alberta Peace reported seven new cases on Tuesday.

The City of Grande Prairie now has four active cases, up one from the previous day. In the County of Grande Prairie, there are five active cases with two new cases on Tuesday. In Clear Hills County, there are three active cases, and the first case has been reported in the Municipal District of Spirit River.

Big Lakes County and the County of Northern Lights have three cases, each with the M.D. of Fairview at one.

A total of 86 new cases were reported around the Province for a total of 701 active cases.