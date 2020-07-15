NewsRegional

AltaGas makes a donation to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation

By Laura Briggs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation established the COVID-19 Greatest Need Campaign at the end of March when the hospital was known as a primary COVID-19 site.

AltaGas has donated $10,000 to help support the foundation during the pandemic.

Randy Crawford, President and Chief Executive Officer of AltaGas says “the health crisis has significantly impacted many people in the communities we serve, and we are committed to supporting them and those on the frontlines during this difficult time”

With the donations received to-date the Foundation has been able to purchase a Broncho Glidescope for the Operating Theatre when the hospital receives patients with COVID-19 in critical condition and they need to intubate. They’ve also been able to purchase IV Pumps and Pump Modules for the In-Patient Unit, as well as the Blood Bank Refrigerator and Blood Ice Pack Freezer.

