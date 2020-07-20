News

Analysts split over $45-million drilling partner consolidation by Ensign Energy

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
analysts-split-over-$45-million-drilling-partner-consolidation-by-ensign-energy

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Wholesale liquor pricing for restaurants and pubs in effect

VICTORIA, B.C. - Measures that were executed by the Province in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

RCMP continue to investigate disappearance of Sarah Foord

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are continuing to investigate the disappearance of 38-year-old Sarah Foord. According...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

ICBC launches online booking system

VANCOUVER, B.C. - As of Monday, July 20th, ICBC has started their process of moving to an...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Analysts are split on the wisdom of Ensign Energy Services Inc.’s US$33.4-million move to buy out partner Halliburton Co.’s stake in an international drilling joint venture.

The Calgary-based drilling company announced Friday after markets closed that it would buy the 40 per cent it doesn’t already own in Trinidad Drilling International from its American oilfield services partner.

The joint venture operates five drilling rigs — two under long-term contracts in Kuwait, another under contract in Bahrain and two “cold-stacked” (idle) rigs in Mexico.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Ensign inherited its 60 per cent stake in the partnership when it bought Calgary rival Trinidad Drilling Ltd. in 2018, but Canadian drillers have been loath to spend capital this year as oilfield activity slows due to the economic affect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Analyst Ian Gillies of Stifel FirstEnergy says in a report the purchase creates balance sheet risk, noting that Ensign also warns it may be in violation of a debt covenant later this year.

But RBC analysts say in report the “counter-cyclical” manoeuvre ahead of its bank line renewal and covenant relief discussions signals Ensign’s confidence.

Ensign’s shares fell by as much as four cents on Monday morning to 69 cents before recovering to 73 cents. A year ago, they were trading for $4.40 each.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ESI)

The Canadian Press

Advertisement

Previous articleBC Transit launches campaign to help encourage transit etiquette
Next articleICBC launches online booking system

More Articles Like This

Wholesale liquor pricing for restaurants and pubs in effect

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Measures that were executed by the Province in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that temporarily allowed restaurants and pubs...
Read more

RCMP continue to investigate disappearance of Sarah Foord

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are continuing to investigate the disappearance of 38-year-old Sarah Foord. According to RCMP, Foord was last...
Read more

ICBC launches online booking system

News Laura Briggs - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - As of Monday, July 20th, ICBC has started their process of moving to an appointment-based system for most of...
Read more

BC Transit launches campaign to help encourage transit etiquette

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - BC Transit launched a province-wide ad campaign encouraging considerate etiquette on transit buses. The main...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv