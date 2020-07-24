News

Andrew Wilkinson discusses infrastructure spending on Moose Talks

Avatar
By Laura Briggs
Andrew Wilkinson, leader of the British Columbia Liberal Party.

Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Andrew Wilkinson, the Leader of the B.C. Liberal Party and the Official Opposition, was on Moose Talks Friday morning and discussed infrastructure spending.

When asked about the Taylor Bridge and updating it, Wilkinson agreed that the bridge is a prime candidate for infrastructure spending, but is something that will take some time.

Wilkinson spoke about farmers, and the hard year 2019 was and how 2020 has been wet and also affecting the farming industry. The LP Plant shutting down in 2019 also affected the forestry industry for Fort St. John.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Site C has been a helping in regards to employment, but Wilkinson says that’s not something that will last forever and that we need to think about the future and what that holds. Whether it’s investments, reducing the cost of business, reducing red tape, or also reducing taxes.

Wilkinson says that before the NDP came into power, B.C. had one of the lowest income tax rates, after Alberta, and that we should be moving back towards that.

You can watch the full Moose Talks interview below.

