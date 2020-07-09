Announcement for new school year plans expected for early August

VICTORIA, B.C. – An announcement about the new school year in British Columbia is expected in about three weeks.

According to Education Minister Rob Fleming, a plan for the new school year is expected to be released in early August and could include a five-day school week for students in kindergarten to grade seven as they return to class in the fall.

The Liberals had called on the NDP Government to have a plan released by early August, instead of August 20, to allow more time for teachers, students, and parents to prepare.

Fleming says a provincially appointed steering committee is ironing out plans to have as many kids back in school as possible.

“There is an awful lot of planning going on with every major stakeholder in the education system to have a safe full restart to the school system.”

Plans for students grades eight to 12 have yet to be determined.

The 2020-21 school year is scheduled to start on September 8.