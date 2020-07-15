Another 21 new cases in B.C., but Northern Health has no active cases

VICTORIA, B.C. – Another 21 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in B.C., but there remain no active cases in the Northern Health region.

The 21 new cases also include two epi-linked cases for a provincial total of 3,149. Epi-linked means that public health investigations have shown that cases meet the case definition for COVID-19, but the patient may not have been tested for a number of reasons. The cases could be related to someone with COVID-19, or there is a common source of infection that has been identified.

A total of 2,753 people have recovered in B.C., and 189 passed away from COVID-19. There are 207 active cases in B.C.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Dr. Henry says there is concern about the number of new cases in recent days. “We are concerned about the increase in new cases in recent days as COVID-19 continues to circulate in our communities silently. While early on, many of our long-term care and assisted living facilities were impacted, most of the new cases are in the broader community.”

Dr. Henry says British Columbians still need to follow the rules around safe social interactions to reduce future case counts.