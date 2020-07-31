HealthNews

App that notifies Canadians of potential COVID-19 exposure now available

Avatar
By Laura Briggs
Photo by Pixabay

Must Read

HealthLaura Briggs - 0

App that notifies Canadians of potential COVID-19 exposure now available

OTTAWA, ONT - A new mobile app that will help to notify users if they've had...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Government of Canada starts gradual resumption of passport services

OTTAWA, ONT. - Starting today, July 31, 2020, Canadians can now apply for a passport via mail....
Read more
Moose TalksScott Brooks - 0

Emily Furlot appointed new General Manager at FSJ Curling Club

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Emily Furlot has been appointed as the new General Manager of the Fort St....
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

OTTAWA, ONT – A new mobile app that will help to notify users if they’ve had exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 is now released.

Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, and the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, announced on July 31, 2020, that COVID Alert has been made available to download for free.

COVID Alert is a voluntary app and is a tool that serves as a way to help limit the spread of COVID-19. The app works when users voluntarily enter their COVID-19 information.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

If they’ve tested positive, health authorities will give a key that can be entered into the app. Once the code has been entered, COVID Alert will notify any users who may have come into contact with that person for at least 15 minutes in the past 14 days.

The app uses strong measures to help protect the privacy and confidentiality of its users and any data it collects. The app also does not track a user’s location.

The COVID Alert app is currently available in Ontario, where health authorities are beginning to hand out the keys that need to be entered. The Government of Canada is now in talks with other provinces and territories to get them on board for the app as well.

Previous articleGovernment of Canada starts gradual resumption of passport services

More Articles Like This

Government of Canada starts gradual resumption of passport services

News Laura Briggs - 0
OTTAWA, ONT. - Starting today, July 31, 2020, Canadians can now apply for a passport via mail. If you have an immediate...
Read more

Emily Furlot appointed new General Manager at FSJ Curling Club

Moose Talks Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Emily Furlot has been appointed as the new General Manager of the Fort St. John Curling Club. During an interview,...
Read more

BC Hydro says pandemic hits Site C project, expect delays, cost increases

News Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA - British Columbia's massive Site C hydroelectric dam project has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and now faces construction...
Read more

Province releases COVID-19 Safety Guidelines for post-secondary institutions

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government, through recommendations from the Provincial Health Officer, has released COVID-19 Safety Guidelines for post-secondary institutions. According to Melanie Mark,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv