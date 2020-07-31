App that notifies Canadians of potential COVID-19 exposure now available

OTTAWA, ONT – A new mobile app that will help to notify users if they’ve had exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 is now released.

Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, and the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, announced on July 31, 2020, that COVID Alert has been made available to download for free.

COVID Alert is a voluntary app and is a tool that serves as a way to help limit the spread of COVID-19. The app works when users voluntarily enter their COVID-19 information.

If they’ve tested positive, health authorities will give a key that can be entered into the app. Once the code has been entered, COVID Alert will notify any users who may have come into contact with that person for at least 15 minutes in the past 14 days.

The app uses strong measures to help protect the privacy and confidentiality of its users and any data it collects. The app also does not track a user’s location.

The COVID Alert app is currently available in Ontario, where health authorities are beginning to hand out the keys that need to be entered. The Government of Canada is now in talks with other provinces and territories to get them on board for the app as well.