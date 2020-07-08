Argo Road Maintenance update for South Peace Region

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Argo Road Maintenance has published an updated list on what raods are being worked on, closed, and have upcoming work for the South Peace Region.

Roads that are newly opened OR open to single lane, alternating traffic are as follows:

Close Bridge on 269T is now open

BC Highway 52 North is now single lane, alternating between Dawson Creek and Tumbler Ridge

217 Eighth Road is now single lane, alternating traffic between 214Q Kilkerran Road and 6 Sweetwater Road. The section of road between 212 Road and 210 Road is still closed.

219 North Rolla Road is now single lane, alternating traffic between 222Q Henderson Road and 224 Baseline Road

216Z Vopika is now single lane, alternating traffic between 241X Vopicka Road and 237M Mason Road.

212U Correction Line Road is now single lane, alternating traffic

BC Highway 29 remains single lane, alternating traffic at Beaver Lake. Crews are monitoring the area and will begin repairs once assessments are complete.

237 Semple/Mason, 216V Smithard, and 13 Upper Cutbank Road, just south of 195Q, and 18 One Island Road also remain single lane and alternating traffic.

Current and Upcoming Road Work:

BC Highway 97, between Kloss Road and Kennedy Road, crews are working to repair a culvert. 5km north of MacKenzie Junction, traffic is single lane, alternating.

BC Highway 97 in the Pine Pass, between Powder King Road and Old Hasler Road, crews are on hand working to repair the shoulder, traffic is single lane and alternating from now until Friday, between the hours of 6:30 am until 4:30 pm.

Boucher Road in the Chetwynd area, crews are ditching.

BC Highway 52E, remains single lane and alternating traffic between209 Road and Kelly Lake Road. If weather permits, work should be compelted by Friday.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Closed Roads:

267 Harris Road, from a washout 1.6km south of 208S Smith Road

11 Kelly Lake Road, from flooding between BC Highway 97S and 208 Road.

217 Eighth, from flooding between 212 Road and 210 Road

214N Wangler Roa, from flooding at 13.6 km

216F Fraser, from a washout between 243 Road and 241 Road

210 Reasbeck, from flooding between 225 Indian Creek Road and 227X Nelson Road

13 Upper Cutbank, from a washout between 235 Road and 195 Road

83 Kolosky Road

6 Sweetwater still closed from flooding

Bridge Work Closures:

211 S Storie Bridge on Storie Road

Swan Lake Bridge on 20 Gundy

Augier Bridge on 251 Livingston

For more information and to keep up to date on road conditions and closures, you can visit the Drive BC website.