B.C. adds 62 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry Photograph By GOVERNMENT OF BC

VICTORIA, B.C. – B.C.has reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, but there are no new cases in the Northern Health region.

In the first reporting period from July 10 to July 11, we had 21 new cases. From July 11 to July 12, we had 20 new cases, and in the last 24 hours, we have had a further 21 new cases.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says, “Until a vaccine or effective treatment is available, our focus is to keep new cases low and slow. And to do this, all of us need to do our part, to show kindness and patience with those around us and take precautions to protect each other.”

There are 208 active cases of COVID-19 in the Province, and 2,718 people who tested positive have since recovered.

As for cases in hospitals across the Province, there are currently 14, with five of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count now sits at 189.

