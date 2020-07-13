B.C. Hydro conducts small spill at WAC Bennett Dam

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – B.C. Hydro completed a small spill at the WAC Bennett Dam.

The spill started Sunday night and finished Monday morning at the facility near Hudson’s Hope. The spill was needed due to heavy rains in the area and recent snowmelt.

Dave Conway, with B.C. Hydro, says the spill was needed to maintain water levels, “Water levels are high, and to ensure the Williston reservoir levels and levels on the Peace River are where they need to be for river diversion this fall. We conducted a small controlled spill to maintain their maximum unit discharge.”

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Between the two dams near Hudson’s Hope, the maximum amount of water they can discharge is 2,000 cubic metres per second. One generating unit at the WAC Bennett Dam was out of service over the weekend, which meant they need to do a spill to maintain normal operations.

The last spill at the facility was in 2012. Conway says they may need another spill, but it depends on several factors, including river and reservoir levels.

At this time, this spill is not increasing the water levels in the Peace River.

**EDITORS NOTE – An earlier version of this story said there were two small spills. The story has been corrected to state there was only one spill that started Sunday and finished early Monday.