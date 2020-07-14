B.C Report Card released and Premier John Horgan has strong approval rating

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Insights West’s Government of British Columbia Report Card has been released, and the B.C NDP increased its already strong approval ratings and support across B.C.

Even voting intentions have reached the highest level in eight years when Insights West began tracking.

Pre-COVID-19 Pandemic, B.C Premier John Horgan, had a firm approval rating. The Premier has bounced up 17 points to 68 percent, the highest any political leader in B.C has gotten since the tracking began.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

COVID-19 is the number one issue that British Columbians are currently facing with 32 percent with relegating housing prices at 13 percent, a topic that has been in first place for the last five years.

Other issues that were on the list are the economy with 11 percent, healthcare at 7 percent, homelessness and jobs both at 6 percent, the environment and taxes both are 5 percent, and poverty is at 4 percent.

To view the full June 2020 Report Card, click here.