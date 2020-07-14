News

B.C Report Card released and Premier John Horgan has strong approval rating

Avatar
By Laura Briggs
Premier John Horgan addresses B.C.

Must Read

Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Reclaimed water site planned in Charlie Lake

The Peace River Regional District will be looking for design proposals for a water reclamation system at...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

B.C Report Card released and Premier John Horgan has strong approval rating

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Insights West's Government of British Columbia Report Card has been released, and the B.C NDP increased...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Increased COVID-19 cases expected

VICTORIA, B.C. - The recent increase in COVID-19 cases in B.C. was expected, says Dr. Henry.
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Insights West’s Government of British Columbia Report Card has been released, and the B.C NDP increased its already strong approval ratings and support across B.C.

Even voting intentions have reached the highest level in eight years when Insights West began tracking.

Pre-COVID-19 Pandemic, B.C Premier John Horgan, had a firm approval rating. The Premier has bounced up 17 points to 68 percent, the highest any political leader in B.C has gotten since the tracking began.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

COVID-19 is the number one issue that British Columbians are currently facing with 32 percent with relegating housing prices at 13 percent, a topic that has been in first place for the last five years.

Other issues that were on the list are the economy with 11 percent, healthcare at 7 percent, homelessness and jobs both at 6 percent, the environment and taxes both are 5 percent, and poverty is at 4 percent.

To view the full June 2020 Report Card, click here.

Previous articleIncreased COVID-19 cases expected
Next articleReclaimed water site planned in Charlie Lake

More Articles Like This

Reclaimed water site planned in Charlie Lake

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
The Peace River Regional District will be looking for design proposals for a water reclamation system at the wastewater treatment plant in...
Read more

Increased COVID-19 cases expected

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The recent increase in COVID-19 cases in B.C. was expected, says Dr. Henry. On Tuesday, Dr....
Read more

New study finds wolf culls will not save endangered caribou in western Canada

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VANCOUVER — A study says a government-sponsored wolf kill in Western Canada has had "no detectable effect" on reversing the decline of...
Read more

This year B.C. debt to increase to $12.5 billion

News Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government is projecting a $12.5 billion deficit for the current fiscal year. For the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv