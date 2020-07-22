BC Health Minister finds contact tracing effective, as seen with Site C case

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – British Columbia’s Health Minister says contact tracing for COVID-19 is effective, as seen when dealing with the confirmed case at Site C.

According to Adrian Dix, during a CBC Radio interview on Wednesday, B.C. Hydro and Health authorities did a good job of taking action when dealing with the known case.

Dix says, thanks to contact tracing, they were able to respond in a manner that prevented the spread of the virus to others.

“In that case, we were able to respond in a way that controls the transmission of COVID-19.”

As of Wednesday, B.C. Hydro still reports one case of COVID-19 at Site C and 13 are in self-isolation.

Dix says the reduction of cases is a long-term effort and one that everyone must remain committed to in order to keep the province safe.