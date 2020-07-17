HealthNewsSite C

BC Hydro confirms first positive case of COVID-19 at Site C Dam

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

BC Hydro confirms first positive case of COVID-19 at Site C Dam

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at Site C.
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at Site C.

The worker arrived from Alberta on July 13, and immediately self-isolated after receiving their test results from Alberta Health Services on July 15. Northern Health provided a second test and confirmed the worker was positive on July 16.

The worker is being cared for by the on-site health clinic, which has the trained staff, facilities and supplies required to provide health care to workers in isolation or quarantine.

The worker will continue isolating in their room, which is in a separate dormitory and away from other workers, until they are medically cleared to leave.

Prior to self-isolating, the worker had not left the camp or had any interaction with the local community.

Northern Health has initiated contact tracing, and workers are being reminded to self-monitor and report any symptoms as per the site protocols.

B.C. Hydro has been closely monitoring the situation with COVID-19 since January and have implemented extensive measures to protect the health and safety of our workers on the Site C project and reduce the potential for transmission at camp.

In a press release, B.C. Hydro says their first priority is the safety of all employees, workers and members of the public. “We continue to work with the Northern Health Authority and strictly follow all federal and provincial health guidelines to protect other workers in the camp and the local community.”

Up until now, the Northern Health region had been without an active case of COVID-19 for over a month.

