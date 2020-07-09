HealthNewsRegional

BC sees 20 new cases of COVID-19, 2,667 cases since recovered

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

VICTORIA, B.C. – 20 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 3,028, as announced on Thursday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 175 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,667 people who tested positive have since recovered.

Total cases in Northern Health remains at 65.

As for cases in hospital across the province, there are currently 17, with four of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count remains at 186.

When it comes to contact tracing, Henry says we all have a role to play in order to minimize and manage new cases.

“We all have a role to play in contact tracing, to minimize and manage new cases in B.C. and to support the public health teams who are taking care of us.”

Physical distancing and self-isolation when feeling ill are measures of protection.

