HealthNewsRegional

BC sees 24 new cases of COVID-19, over 2,600 since recovered from virus

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Severe Thunderstorm warning issued for North Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the North Peace.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC sees 24 new cases of COVID-19, over 2,600 since recovered from virus

VICTORIA, B.C. – 24 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,940,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Funnel cloud spotted over Fort St John Thursday afternoon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday, residents saw what was described as a funnel cloud over...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – 24 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,940, as announced on Thursday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 160 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,603 people who tested positive have since recovered.

Total cases in Northern Health remains at 65.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

As for cases in hospital across the province, there are currently 17, with two of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count now sits at 177.

Henry says anyone planning to travel in B.C. is expected to follow the strict rules for safe social interactions, such as physical distancing and staying isolated if you are feeling unwell, in order to prevent the transmission of the virus.

14 days of isolation remains in effect for anyone coming into the Province.

Previous articleFunnel cloud spotted over Fort St John Thursday afternoon
Next articleSevere Thunderstorm warning issued for North Peace

More Articles Like This

Severe Thunderstorm warning issued for North Peace

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the North Peace. Environment Canada says...
Read more

Funnel cloud spotted over Fort St John Thursday afternoon

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday, residents saw what was described as a funnel cloud over Fort St. John. While it has...
Read more

Environment Canada rainfall update for Peace Region

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has confirmed that the Peace River Region has received 35 to 75 mm of rain,...
Read more

BC COS reminds public to secure attractants to avoid bear interactions

News Scott Brooks - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says it continues to be busy with bear sightings across the Province. In an update, on Thursday,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv