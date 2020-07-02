BC sees 24 new cases of COVID-19, over 2,600 since recovered from virus

VICTORIA, B.C. – 24 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,940, as announced on Thursday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 160 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,603 people who tested positive have since recovered.

Total cases in Northern Health remains at 65.

As for cases in hospital across the province, there are currently 17, with two of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count now sits at 177.

Henry says anyone planning to travel in B.C. is expected to follow the strict rules for safe social interactions, such as physical distancing and staying isolated if you are feeling unwell, in order to prevent the transmission of the virus.

14 days of isolation remains in effect for anyone coming into the Province.