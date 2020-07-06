BC sees 31 new COVID-19 cases, six new virus-related deaths confirmed

VICTORIA, B.C. – 31 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,978, as announced on Monday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, there are 166 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,629 people who tested positive have since recovered.

Total cases in Northern Health remains at 65.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

As for cases in hospital across the province, there are currently 16, with four of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count now stands at 183.

Through our own personal efforts and actions, Henry says we can continue to protect the most vulnerable from the virus.

“Through our own personal efforts and actions, we can protect our communities, particularly our elders and seniors who we know are more vulnerable and our loved ones.”

Personal efforts include physical distancing and isolating if you are ill.