HealthNewsRegional

BC sees 31 new COVID-19 cases, six new virus-related deaths confirmed

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC sees 31 new COVID-19 cases, six new virus-related deaths confirmed

VICTORIA, B.C. – 31 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,978,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Traffic signals now in operation at 96 Avenue and 96 Street

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The newly installed traffic signals at the intersection of 96 Avenue and 96 Street,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Local farmers deal with flooded fields, stunted growth due to extensive rain

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Farmers around the Peace region have been facing difficulties due to the unseasonably wet...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – 31 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,978, as announced on Monday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, there are 166 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,629 people who tested positive have since recovered.

Total cases in Northern Health remains at 65.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

As for cases in hospital across the province, there are currently 16, with four of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count now stands at 183.

Through our own personal efforts and actions, Henry says we can continue to protect the most vulnerable from the virus.

“Through our own personal efforts and actions, we can protect our communities, particularly our elders and seniors who we know are more vulnerable and our loved ones.”

Personal efforts include physical distancing and isolating if you are ill.

Previous articleTraffic signals now in operation at 96 Avenue and 96 Street

More Articles Like This

Traffic signals now in operation at 96 Avenue and 96 Street

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The newly installed traffic signals at the intersection of 96 Avenue and 96 Street, as of Monday, are now...
Read more

Local farmers deal with flooded fields, stunted growth due to extensive rain

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Farmers around the Peace region have been facing difficulties due to the unseasonably wet weather. According to Kelly Kassian, of...
Read more

The Province extends emergency supports for the vulnerable

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province is extending its federal employment insurance exemptions and the provincial temporary crisis supplement. With these extensions, it...
Read more

Canadian Seniors to receive Tax-Free payment this week

News Laura Briggs - 0
GATINEAU, QC - Canadian seniors have continued to face health, economic, and social challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some seniors are...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv