BC Transit launches campaign to help encourage transit etiquette

VICTORIA, B.C. – BC Transit launched a province-wide ad campaign encouraging considerate etiquette on transit buses.

The main tagline for the ad is “Together we ride” which reminds riders that safety is a shared effort and helps to create an environment where passengers are polite and respectful.

The campaign will be running for eight weeks and includes a 30-second television commercial, ads on the exterior and interior of buses, social media and print advertising.

A contest is also underway where a B.C. resident has the chance to win one of eight prize packs that include a BC Transit face mask, custom running does, and a one-year transit pass for the system in their community.

The wearing of a face mask is currently not mandatory on BC Transit, however, it does help to give a more comfortable experience.

BC Transit has also implemented additional safety measures in response to COVID-19, following guidelines put in place by the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafeBC.

For more information and details about the campaign, you can visit BC Transit’s website.