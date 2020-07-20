News

BC Transit launches campaign to help encourage transit etiquette

Avatar
By Laura Briggs

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

BC Transit launches campaign to help encourage transit etiquette

VICTORIA, B.C. - BC Transit launched a province-wide ad campaign encouraging considerate etiquette on transit buses.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

One confirmed case of COVID-19 at Site C, more possible cases in isolation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro is reporting one confirmed case of COVID-19 at Site C, with more...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Stirring in the oil patch, Chevron buys Noble for $5 billion

NEW YORK — Chevron will take over Noble Energy for $5 billion in the first big deal announced since...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

VICTORIA, B.C. – BC Transit launched a province-wide ad campaign encouraging considerate etiquette on transit buses.

The main tagline for the ad is “Together we ride” which reminds riders that safety is a shared effort and helps to create an environment where passengers are polite and respectful.

The campaign will be running for eight weeks and includes a 30-second television commercial, ads on the exterior and interior of buses, social media and print advertising.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

A contest is also underway where a B.C. resident has the chance to win one of eight prize packs that include a BC Transit face mask, custom running does, and a one-year transit pass for the system in their community.

The wearing of a face mask is currently not mandatory on BC Transit, however, it does help to give a more comfortable experience.

BC Transit has also implemented additional safety measures in response to COVID-19, following guidelines put in place by the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafeBC.

For more information and details about the campaign, you can visit BC Transit’s website.

Previous articleOne confirmed case of COVID-19 at Site C, more possible cases in isolation

More Articles Like This

One confirmed case of COVID-19 at Site C, more possible cases in isolation

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro is reporting one confirmed case of COVID-19 at Site C, with more workers in self-isolation. In a release...
Read more

Stirring in the oil patch, Chevron buys Noble for $5 billion

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
NEW YORK — Chevron will take over Noble Energy for $5 billion in the first big deal announced since the coronavirus pandemic shook the...
Read more

Indigenous groups seeking TMX purchase receive seed money from Opportunities Corporation

Energy News Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com - 0
​Although not yet fully operational, the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation has already assigned $600,000 in seed money to two Indigenous groups interested...
Read more

Provincial Disaster Assitance available for Peace region residents affected by flooding

News Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Residents of the Peace River Regional District and Northern Rockies Municipality can now apply for the Disaster Financial Assitance...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv