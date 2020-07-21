HealthNewsRegional

BC’s COVID-19 curve trending upwards due to increase in social interactions

By Scott Brooks
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry Photograph By GOVERNMENT OF BC

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – 30 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 3,328, as released on Tuesday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 266 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,873 people who tested positive have since recovered.

Total cases in Northern Health remains at 69.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

There still remains one active case of COVID-19 at Site C, while 12 remain in self-isolation.

As for cases in hospital across the province, there are currently 15, with three of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count still sits at 189.

Henry says the curve is starting trend upwards and we must continue to do our part to keep it down, such as limiting social interactions.

“Here in B.C., our curve is trending upward, and we need to bend our curve back down to where it belongs. Many of the new cases are a result of community transmission from an increase in social interactions this summer. This trend is a concern, but we can turn this trend around.”

