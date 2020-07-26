News

Body of Sarah Foord found and boyfriend charged with murder

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

News

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The RCMP have found the body of Sarah Foord and charges have...
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The RCMP have found the body of Sarah Foord and charges have been laid against her boyfriend, John Wendell Keyler.

Foord was reported missing on July 10, and on July 13, the B.C. RCMP North District Major Crime Unit joined the investigation.

On July 24, 2020, the RCMP found the remains of Sarah Foord in a remote location approximately 75 km north of Fort St John.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The B.C. Prosecution Service, on July 25, approved one count of murder against 35-year-old John Wendell Keyler for the murder of Sarah Foord.

Keyler was arrested without incident in Fort St John and will make an appearance on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

RCMP investigators will update Sarah’s family on the progress of the investigation and continue to support them.

“I want to acknowledge all of the police investigators, staff and analysts who worked day and night on this investigation to find Sarah and secure a charge for her death,” says Insp. Lorne Wood, North District Major Crime. “Also on behalf of the investigative team, I want to thank Sarah’s family, members of the public and local businesses who came forward with information to assist with the investigation into the disappearance of Sarah. Our priority now is to prepare for the court process”.

The BC RCMP Major Crime Unit, Fort St John RCMP, Surrey RCMP, Forensic Identification/Forensic Search Units, Police Dog Section and other units from across the B.C. and Alberta worked collectively to try and locate Sarah Foord.

