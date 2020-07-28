NewsSports

Bold Promotions 2020 Charity Pro-Am starts this Wednesday at Lake Point

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total COVID-19 cases remains at 80 in Northern Health, 23 new cases across BC

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Northern Health Region remains at 80,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province provides more support for BC’s northern region to combat racism

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Province has announced that it will be providing more support in combating racism...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Bold Promotions 2020 Charity Pro-Am starts this Wednesday at Lake Point

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Bold Promotions 2020 Charity Pro-Am will be taking place at Lake Point Golf...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Bold Promotions 2020 Charity Pro-Am will be taking place at Lake Point Golf and Country Club.

Happening this Wednesday and Thursday, July 29 and 30, the Charity Pro-Am is a 36 Hole Team Net Stableford Event in which three Amateur Players are grouped together with one B.C. Professional Golfer.

This year’s event is in support of the Fort St. John Salvation Army Food Bank.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Non-perishable food donations for the Salvation Army will be collected until Monday, August 3, at the Golf Club.

The Bold Promotions 2020 Charity Pro-Am is taking place on July 29 and 30 at Lake Point Golf and Country Club.

For more information on the event and to make donations, you can call the Club at 250-785-5566.

Previous articleNPGA set to reopen Wednesday following pause due to COVID-19 pandemic
Next articleProvince provides more support for BC’s northern region to combat racism

More Articles Like This

Total COVID-19 cases remains at 80 in Northern Health, 23 new cases across BC

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Northern Health Region remains at 80, as released by Health Officials...
Read more

Province provides more support for BC’s northern region to combat racism

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Province has announced that it will be providing more support in combating racism in Northern B.C. communities. According to...
Read more

NPGA set to reopen Wednesday following pause due to COVID-19 pandemic

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, July 29, North Peace Gymnastics Association will be welcoming back some of their athletes following a...
Read more

Province to release update on BC’s plans for the 2020-21 school year

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has announced that it will be providing an update, Wednesday afternoon, on B.C.'s COVID-19 plans for the 2020-21...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv