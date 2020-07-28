Bold Promotions 2020 Charity Pro-Am starts this Wednesday at Lake Point

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Bold Promotions 2020 Charity Pro-Am will be taking place at Lake Point Golf and Country Club.

Happening this Wednesday and Thursday, July 29 and 30, the Charity Pro-Am is a 36 Hole Team Net Stableford Event in which three Amateur Players are grouped together with one B.C. Professional Golfer.

This year’s event is in support of the Fort St. John Salvation Army Food Bank.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Non-perishable food donations for the Salvation Army will be collected until Monday, August 3, at the Golf Club.

The Bold Promotions 2020 Charity Pro-Am is taking place on July 29 and 30 at Lake Point Golf and Country Club.

For more information on the event and to make donations, you can call the Club at 250-785-5566.